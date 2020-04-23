Unemployment rates in Texas hit 1.3 million

Unemployment rates in the United States sit at 26.5 million after COVID-19 concerns shut down businesses across the nation.

In Texas, an estimated 1.3 million residents have applied for unemployment benefits. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas has a 4.7% unemployment rate, compared to 4.4% for the entire U.S.

Here in the Brazos Valley, College Station resident Kiersten Anderson says she is one of those Texans who applied for unemployment.

Anderson was working at a local salon when she got a text from her manager about changes five weeks ago.

“They said, ‘I think we are going to close for the remainder of the week and see how it goes.’ Then a week went by and shelter in place happened,” said Anderson. “So being a barbershop we were non-essential.”

Anderson says she has been calling about unemployment benefits for more than a month and says that she still hasn’t gotten anything.

To make a little bit of money right now, Anderson says she opened an online t-shirt shop, but even that won't help pay basic necessities like rent.

“I honestly have no idea what I am going to do if I can’t get through to unemployment and help with that,” said Anderson.

Even with talks about salons in Texas potentially opening up soon, Anderson says she is still worried about her safety.

“It is my job, but we have to worry about it and keep in mind everyone’s health,” said Anderson. “It will be a plus and minus, and if that doesn’t happen and I can’t get through to unemployment I don’t know what’s next.”

