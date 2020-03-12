Uneven Steven: Less rain coming for those who need it more in Texas

The latest drought monitor is great news for the northern half of Texas. Most folks in a line from Waco, to San Angelo, to El Paso north are considered even out of the "Abnormally Dry" category, thanks to recent rounds of rain early this year.

South of that line is a little different story. While we've noted some improvement, A good portion of the Brazos Valley remains in the "Moderate Drought" category, where a small portion of the area along I-10 is still considered in "Severe Drought". Some spotty rain over the next week or so could continue to alleviate the slowly shrinking area of drought that we've had over the last several months.

A big ridge of high pressure centered over Mexico is a big reason why all the upper level "energy" coming Texas's way over the next week or so is mainly staying to the south of our neck of the woods. A pattern change could be coming late next week, where a farther south dip in the jet stream could bring us some heavier rain and cooler temps.

Until then, expect highs near or above 80, humid mornings, and a spotty chance for rain each day starting Saturday.