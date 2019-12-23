Last-minute shoppers having unexpected experience in stores

Christmas is just two days away and many shoppers are still going to stores to grab those last-minute gifts.

According to the National Retail Federation, 56% of shoppers will buy their last gift the week of Christmas. Unlike years in the past, year’s shopping experience has been positive for many shoppers.

“It's honestly not been that bad,” said Jennifer Ann Scasta, a shopper at Sabi Boutique in College Station. “You take the students away and you just have the folks, we call them townies- folks who live here all the time. It’s not been bad at all. Places aren't crowded. There are lots of good deals."

From big box stores to small businesses, shoppers tend to agree that the stores, especially this week, are not what they expected.

"Today it has been lighter than I thought it would be,” said Aaron Hull, who was shopping at the Bryan Target. “I thought it was really going to be super busy, but it wasn't as busy as I expected."

Alongside the smaller crowds, many shoppers were surprised by the deals offered by many stores.

Kristen Peters, another shopper at Target, said she was pleasantly surprised to see good deals offered past Black Friday.

If you plan to continue your last minute shopping, check the holiday hours at the store because these will be subject to change especially on December 24.