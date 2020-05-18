Union Pacific closing road to replace damaged crossing panels

The intersection of Highway 79 and FM 50 will be closed May 19 while Union Pacific replaces some damaged railroad crossing panels.

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers about the closure. Officials say there are message boards in the area to alert people about the closure and detour around the intersection.

The work is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m. and end by 4:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to heed warning signs and exercise caution while traveling through these work zones.