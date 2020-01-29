Unique basketball game benefiting Somerville ISD seniors

Teachers from across the Somerville Independent School District will face off against one another in a fun basketball game aimed at helping the district's seniors.

Every year elementary teachers play a game of basketball against high school teachers. It's not just for fun, though. Ticket sales from the game go towards a scholarship fund for graduating seniors.

The Somerville ISD principal says any help that students can get to attend college is beneficial to helping students get where they want to go.

The game is open to anyone who wants to attend. Tickets cost $7 in advance and can be bought at Kovasovic's Meat Market, Wine & Roses Flower Shop or at their administration office. Tickets will be $10 at the door. All the action takes place on February 3 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the high school gym.