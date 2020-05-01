United Way awards $137k in COVID-19 Relief funds to area non-profit, businesses

A Brazos Valley non-profit and 14 small businesses are the latest recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

The United Way announced the latest funding round Friday. The review committee gave out $137,050 in relief funds. To date, the community fund has granted $731,030 to 11 non-profits and 59 small businesses.

Phase II Round II nonprofit grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:

• Son Shine Outreach Center, Madisonville, TX

Phase II Round II small business grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:

• Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

• Aggieland Automotive

• Aggieland Dirt Works

• Ami Beauty Studio

• Arents Family Dentistry

• Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

• Elements Massage

• HK Salon

• La Voz Hispana

• Precision Eye Care

• Prodigy Learning Center

• The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

• Twinz Co. Marketing

• West Plumbing Services

The final application phase closed on Apr. 30. The review committee will continue to review applications and make additional funding decisions until all raised funds have been dispersed. The next announcement of grant recipients is expected within the next two weeks. Grant recipients are being contacted via email with further instructions on claiming their grant funds.

Individuals can contact 2-1-1 Texas, by dialing 2-1-1 or by visiting 211texas.org, to receive referrals to nonprofit organizations receiving a grant from the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.