With sales down 50%, local auto shop says COVID-19 relief grant is crucial

The United Way recently gave over $137,000 to 14 small businesses and a non-profit organization for the second round of funding.

One of these small business recipients is Aggieland Automotives. Owner Bobby Miksch says this loan was much needed.

"This has been a really, really rough month...especially with the students being gone and school not being in session," said Miksch. "Our sales are down about 50%."

Miksch also noted that he was surprised that his small business was selected for the grant.

"It seems like a lot of times the little local small business guy doesn’t get a gifted grant in this community," said Miksch.

The shop's general manager, John Ramirez, emphasized that the money would be a tremendous help with the company's payroll.

"My guys don’t have to worry about not having work or having a paycheck," says Ramirez.

Currently, the United Way of the Brazos Valley has given more than $730,000 from the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to 70 Brazos Valley organizations.

