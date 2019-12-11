United Way giving away children's books for the holidays

The United Way is giving away free books to children for the holiday season.

The Jingle Book Bash is happening this Saturday, December 14 at the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Another bash will be held on December 21.

The selection of books will be appropriate for babies, toddlers, children, and teens. There will be a reading area so children can read while they wait for their turn with Santa Claus.

Post Oak Mall will also have a princess at each Jingle Book Bash weekend from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. who will entertain children with storytime and a meet and greet.

