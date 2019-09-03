United Way helping make young leaders in Youth Leadership Day Event

Young leaders in our community are learning about ways to grow our community and make it better.

Jesus Vega-Tirado and Sarah Ross with the United Way of the Brazos Valley were on BVTM to talk about students can attend this year's Youth Leadership Day.

The free event happens on September 13 at First Baptist Church in Bryan starting at 9 a.m.

The deadline to apply to attend is September 5 by 5 p.m.

This event will bring student leaders from seven Bryan/College Station high schools together to learn about the Youth Leadership Cabinet and its impact on the community.

The event will also feature eight local nonprofit agencies serving the Brazos Valley and a motivational speaker, Alton Burton of Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse.

Interested students can speak to their high school counselor for an application to attend. Participating schools include:

A&M Consolidated High School

Allen Academy

Bryan Collegiate High School

Bryan High School

College Station High School

College View High School

Rudder High School

