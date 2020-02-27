United Way holds fundraiser at DoubleDaves with local celebrities

Thursday evening, you can grab a delicious pizza from DoubleDaves and give back to the local community at the same time.

At all three of their locations, DoubleDaves Pizzaworks will donate 20% of their profits every order on Feb. 27 to the Youth Leadership Cabinet.

This profit share includes dine-in, carry out and delivery orders. Additionally, the Youth Leadership Cabinet has organized games for the local celebrities to participate in such as a photo scavenger hunt to raise donations.

Celebrities include KBTX's own Karla Castillo and Rusty Surette! They’ll be there from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can also support celebrity servers by donating in person at DoubleDave's locations or online at www.uwbv.org/youthleadershipcabinet.

This year, the Youth Leadership Cabinet has a goal of raising $11,000 to give back to the local community. During the school year, the Youth Leadership Cabinet raises funds which they then grant out to local nonprofit organizations like the Bryan College Station Habitat for Humanity, Family Promise of Bryan-College Station and the Texas Ramp Project.

Last year, the Youth Leadership Cabinet granted $32,000 to 38 nonprofit organizations serving the Brazos Valley.

