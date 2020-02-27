United Way event raises money for young local leaders

The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet teamed up with DoubleDave's Pizzaworks for a profit share.

Thursday night 20% of DoubleDaves Pizzaworks profits went to the organization.

Local celebrities were at all locations including KBTX’s Karla Castillo and Rusty Surette. Their job was to help deliver food and raise tips for the cause.

This year, the Youth Leadership Cabinet has a goal of raising $11,000 to give back to the local community. During the school year, the Youth Leadership Cabinet raises funds, which they then grant out to local nonprofit organizations like the Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity, Family Promise of Bryan-College Station and the Texas Ramp Project.

“It takes a big group of people to make a very large impact on the community and we’re just high schoolers. We’re young individuals who are looking to help better our community,” said Madison Colvin, a student with Youth Leadership Cabinet.

