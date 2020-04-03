United Way of the Brazos Valley announces first recipients of relief fund

The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund announced its first round of recipients on Friday morning.

More than $200,000 will be dispersed through fourteen local businesses and four nonprofits. CEO of the United Way of the Brazos Valley Alison Prince said there more than 170 applicants.

"We did this in partnership with the community foundation, the chamber of commerce and both cities," said Prince.

Prince said they have more funds that will go to additional businesses and nonprofits soon, but the community was the source of these funds.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and we if take care of them now, they'll be here to take care of us later on," said Prince. Also, our nonprofit partners, they're small businesses as well."

Out of the fourteen businesses, Painting with a twist was one of the recipients. Owner Kim Augsburger said she was overjoyed when she found out.

"I jumped for joy, and I cried," said Augsburger. "I yelled at my husband and told him 'look, look, look!'"

Augsburger said this fund said a lot about the community, and she's so grateful because it will allow them to open their doors again in the future.

"We're usually not the askers, but we needed it, desperately," said Augsburger.

"Definitely for rent, and when we bring our employees back."

One of the nonprofits that received a portion of the fund was the Catholic Charities of Central Texas.

Brazos valley for Catholic Charities of Central Texas Director Rene Rubio said this will allow them to offer their services to more people in the community.

"This money will allow us to help 48 families; additional families that we were not able to help with our regular money," said Rubio.

Rubio said their nonprofit has been busier since COVID-19 surfaced, and this will help them meet those needs.

"We're planning on helping the community on for the next thirty days and help as many families as we can with rent and utility assistance," said Rubio.

Prince said as of right now; there will be two phases of grants.

Phase I nonprofit grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:

• Brazos Valley Food Bank

• Catholic Charities of Central Texas

• REACH Project

• The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station

Phase I small business grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:

• Aggieland Autism Center, LLC

• Ashley & Co.

• Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center

• Museum of the American G.I.

• Nam Café

• Painting with a Twist BCS

• Pride Cleaners

• Revival Barbershop, LLC

• Salata

• Shipwreck Grill

• Smitty K’s

• The Prenatal Clinic

• Urban Table

• Village Café

The next batch of phase one will be announced next week.

Prince also added that applications will open back up on Monday at 9:00 a.m. for phase two, and if you've already applied, you are still being considered, so there is no need to apply again.

If you want to donate or apply when applications open back up, you can visit the link in the related links section.