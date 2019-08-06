United Way of the Brazos Valley kicks off campaign season with luncheon

Hundreds of community members came together on Tuesday on Texas A&M campus for the first campaign kick-off luncheon for the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

The campaign allows community members to support United Way of the Brazos Valley and their programs through payroll deductions.

The organization fights for the health, education and financial stability of everyone in the Brazos Valley.

Because of the success of last years campaign, United Way was able to hand out over $325,000 in grant money to 22 local nonprofits serving the community.

General Joe Ramirez, Commandant of the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets, was the keynote speaker.

KBTX's Kathleen Witte emceed the event.

For more information about the United Way of the Brazos Valley's Community Campaign or to support their work and learn more about how you can become involved, visit their website.


