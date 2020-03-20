United Way, Community Foundation spearheading Brazos Valley Community Relief Fund

The United Way of Brazos Valley is teaming up with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, the City of Bryan and the City of College Station in partnership with Stylecraft Builders, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley - Fries Financial Services Fund, Tim and Travis Bryan, First Financial Bank and others who have already contributed over $80,000 to create the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

Chris Field of the Mercy Projects and BCS Marathon wanted to combine resources to help our community.

“I look around and see people who are my neighbors and friends and know they are suffering,” said Field. “This felt like the perfect way to unite everyone who wants to help and connect them to those around us who can really use it.”

Field put the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley together with United Way of the Brazos Valley which led to a ripple effect of separate city efforts joining the community relief partnership.

The community-wide response funds will be for small business payroll assistance programs. The funds will help keep workers paid. Grant funding will also be available for community nonprofits that provide services for residents needing food, rent and utility assistance, among others.

The first awards will be available on Mar. 25. and close on Mar. 27. The application can be found HERE. Applications will continue to be accepted until all the funds are dispersed. You can also donate to the fund by texting BVCOVID19 to 41444 or online HERE.

The United Way will provide the financial collection and management, and like in past disaster response funds, they will take no administrative fee.

"I feel it is important that during these critical times, we put as much money back into the community," said Alison Prince, President and CEO of the United Way of the Brazos Valley.