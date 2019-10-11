Texas A&M University Police debut new K-9 officer Mays

A new member of the Texas A&M University Police Department is getting ready for his first day on the job Saturday.

Mays, a two-year-old German wire-haired pointer, is the newest addition to the department's K-9 unit.

He is the department’s third K-9 officer and the first addition in nearly four years. Mays was named after the Mays Business School located on A&M’s campus. He was donated by the business school and K9 for Cops.

Bobby Richardson with the Texas A&M University Police Department says they use these dogs because of their sense of smell, especially with detecting any type of explosives.

"If you cook a pot of stew, you smell stew,” said Richardson. “But a dog doesn't smell stew; they smell every ingredient in there.”

The department says they use the dogs at large events that draw big crowds, such as football games, baseball games, and new student orientations.

A large crowd is exactly what they are expecting Saturday as Texas A&M faces Alabama.

Mays’ handler, Cody Clemens, says they have been training hard for his first day of work.

"For the past since well before the football season started up, we have been over here training at Kyle Field,” said Clemens. “Just like you hear these people getting ready for game day, we are getting ready just like they are.”

To keep up with Mays’ first day on the job, or either of the other two K-9 assets of the department you can follow them on twitter, located in the related links section.

