University Police say no spike in arrests despite alcohol sales in Kyle Field

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies aren’t the only ones reviewing game day stats. Texas A&M officials are taking a look at what worked and what didn’t when they hosted tens of thousands of football fans Thursday night.

Following the Aggie's home opener, which featured 98,000 screaming fans, Assistant Athletics Director Steve Miller said the day was a team effort.

"Anytime you are playing on Thursday, a lot of extra challenges can happen,” said Miller. “The university community has been working on making Thursday games a success for two years now.”

Miller says students pulled over 30,000 tickets for the game, helping make the Kyle Field experience what it is.

A new addition to that experience was wine and beer sales inside the stadium. Texas A&M University Police say even with the added alcohol, they only made two arrests; one for minor in possession, and one for public intoxication. Four people were also ejected from the game.

Miller says those numbers are consistent with what they have seen in the past.

“An extra probably seven, eight, ten thousand people came to this game as compared to last year and any incidents were the same or less. The significant activity happened on the field, and that is where we want it,” said Miller.

UPD also says they have increased security around the stadium this year, but don’t plan to add extra security for big games like Alabama.

Texas A&M is still gathering information about the economic impact in regards to alcohol sales inside the stadium.

