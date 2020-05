Three rural counties of the Brazos Valley are offering free, one-day, drive-thru testing for residents.

Testing is only available to those who are pre-approved and have an appointment. Click here to register ahead of your local event, or call 512-883-2400.

Sunday, May 3: Washington County

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1305 E. Blue Bell Road, Brenham

Monday, May 4: Walker County

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

3825 State Highway 30, Huntsville

Wednesday, May 6: Madison County

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location TBA