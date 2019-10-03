Upcoming 'Walk of Remembrance' to memorialize neonatal loss

Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death, or MEND of BCS, is hosting its annual Walk of Remembrance for families that have lost a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death.

When: Oct. 5, 4 p.m.

Where: Behind the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, near the pond

Register: Online at Mend.org

The event will conlcude with a butterfly release. Families are welcome. You are encouraged to bring an item for the memory table, such as a photo, teddy bear, etc.

More information is in the Related Links.