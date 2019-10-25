Upcoming events at the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley

The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley has a couple of Halloween events happening that your family might enjoy and a new exhibit is coming to the museum.

On Saturday, October 26, anyone can come to the museum starting at 10:30 a.m. to decorate teal pumpkins for Project FARE. Putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep means you have non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys. This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions.

On Thursday, October 31, children can come to the museum for candy-free trick-or-treat starting at 11 a.m. Children that have allergies, don't trick-or-treat, or don't stay up late for trick-or-treating will get toys that they can play with.

And a new exhibit is coming to the museum. It is a treehouse with a slide and two little houses. It is expected to be open in the coming weeks.

