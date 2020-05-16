Upcoming free COVID-19 testing in Robertson, Milam counties

There are two opportunities for residents to be tested for COVID-19 in rural Brazos Valley counties.
Milam County
When: Monday, May 18, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Where: Milano Fire Station, 305 E US-79, Milano
How to register: Click here or call (512) 883-2400.
Robertson County
When: Thursday, May 21, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required and opens on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 .m.
Where: Hearne High School, 1202 West Hearne Street, Hearne
How to register: Click here or call (512) 883-2400.