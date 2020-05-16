Upcoming free COVID-19 testing in Robertson, Milam counties

There are two opportunities for residents to be tested for COVID-19 in rural Brazos Valley counties.

Milam County

When: Monday, May 18, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

Where: Milano Fire Station, 305 E US-79, Milano

How to register: Click here or call (512) 883-2400.

Robertson County

When: Thursday, May 21, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required and opens on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 .m.

Where: Hearne High School, 1202 West Hearne Street, Hearne

How to register: Click here or call (512) 883-2400.

