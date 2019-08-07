Upcoming warm nights may challenge records

A string of hot, triple-digit afternoons is waiting for the Brazos Valley over the next 10 or more days. While that sizzling afternoon heat is worrisome, warm nights will be concerning as well.

Over the next week or two, nighttime temperatures will struggle to drop below 80°. For a few nights, some may not even make it into the 70s. While not that far from what is considered average at this time of the year, warmth like this will be a health issue for those without air conditioning.

Morning lows are expected to come close to or tie what is called a "Record High Minimum" -- or in simpler terms, the warmest low on record for the day.

Upcoming forecast lows and the record low minimum they are challenging are included below and in the video above.

This week, Climate Central examined changes in average summer low temperatures around the country. Since 1970, 93% of the cities analyzed have experienced an increase. Overnight low temperatures have been rising even faster than daytime highs. Since 1970, the average summer low temperature in Bryan and College Station has warmed 3.3°.

Since 2010, there have been 34% more record high minimums than record high maximums (according to NOAA data compiled by meteorologist Guy Walton). That holds true for Bryan and College Station at this time of the year. Many of the record high minimums we are challenging in the coming days were set back in 2010 or 2011.