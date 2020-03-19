Utility companies making temporary changes for those impacted by COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, BTU and College Station Utilities are no longer cutting people's services who are unable to pay their bills right now.

Both utility companies said they don't have a specific timeline on this offer.

BTU CEO Gary Miller said when everything blows over, their customers will be expected to pay the bills they missed, so he encourages people to only use what's necessary. College Station City Manager Bryan Woods said they have not made that decision yet, but their customers will be updated when they come to an agreement.

"With respect to people who are having some issues with being able to work and paying bills and that kind of thing, we have discontinued cutting people off, unless the customer requests it," said Miller.

"We still encourage people to pay their bills if they can and reach out to us if they're having issues so we can work with them individually," said Woods.

Miller and Woods want to encourage their customers to stay strong and healthy during this time.

"We're encouraging our customers to stay the course, stay home if you can and don't go out in public, we're doing the same thing," said Miller. "We're hopeful that this is a short term situation and doesn't last very long."

"I know we'll come through it; we don't know exactly what it's going to look like, so we just have to stay in the fight and keep doing all the things that we know work," said Woods.