Utility companies urging customers to make payment plans

Local utility companies are urging customers who delayed making payments due to the coronavirus pandemic to make payments plans soon

BTU and College Station Utilities will resume late fee charges starting June 15.

Those who have not made payments will see service termination notices starting on July 2 and then disconnection of utilities on July 15.

Options for BTU customers:

• Online Payment Arrangement Request: click here

• Email: ContactBTU@btutilities.com

• Call: 979.821.5700 to speak to a customer service representative

Options for CSU customers:

• Visit Utility Customer Services at 310 Krenek Tap Road

• Email utilities@cstx.gov

• Call 979.764.3535 and ask for a customer service representative

