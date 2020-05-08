VIDEO: Cattle spill out of semi-truck after it tips over, slides across slick street

A liquor store surveillance camera caught an alarming semi-truck crash on video Thursday night.

A liquor store surveillance camera caught an alarming semi-truck crash on video Thursday night, May 7, 2020. The semi, carrying live cattle, slid out of control and flipped on its side at an intersection in the small town located about 35 miles west of Norfolk. (Courtesy of Lucky Joe's Liquor)

A camera at Lucky Joe's Liquor recorded the incident. No information was available about the condition of the truck's driver or the livestock.