Valentine's Day event made special for fathers and daughters

If dads in the Brazos Valley looking for a special way to celebrate Valentine's Day with their daughters, they can look to the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley.

The museum is holding their Daddy Daughter Dance on Valentine's Day and the day after at 6:00 p.m. The Brazos Center in Bryan will be transformed for a night of dancing, photo booth's and tote bag decorating.

Tickets prices will vary. Members of the museum will pay $125 per daughter and daddy. General public tickets will cost $150 per couple. Any additional daughter is $25 extra. Reserved tables are also available for $1,000.

To buy tickets or reserve a table, you can visit their website.

