Vehicle crash does significant damage to brick median on Texas Avenue

The driver of a car was rushed to a hospital early Saturday morning after he slammed into a brick median on Texas Avenue in College Station.

Northbound lanes of Texas Avenue were closed for a short time Saturday morning due to the crash. (Photo by: Rusty Surette)

It happened around 7:00 a.m. north of the George Bush Drive intersection.

College Station police say it appears the driver of the Nissan 350Z was southbound on Texas Avenue and for an unknown reason hit the raised wall on the median.

The impact sent a pile of bricks into the northbound lanes of the roadway.

Officers said the driver was alert and talking when he was rushed to the hospital but details of his condition were not immediately available.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.