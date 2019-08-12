Vehicle of missing man found in Brazos Valley

The vehicle of a missing Lubbock area man has been found in the Brazos Valley.

Celestino Rodriguez went missing on August 3, his vehicle was found abandoned by Little River in Milam County.

A silver alert was issued for Rodriguez, but canceled when his vehicle was found. He remained missing as of Monday night.

Two men are now wanted in connection with his disappearance.

On the day of Rodriguez's disappearance, David Garza and David Hamiltion accused of using his debit card at several Lubbock businesses.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for any information that could help in the investigation.