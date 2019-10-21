Vehicle pursuit ends with utility pole crash; driver arrested

The following news release was issued Monday by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office:

This afternoon a deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on Rock Prairie Road.

The vehicle fled from the deputy and ultimately collided with a utility pole on Towers Pkwy in the Barracks Townhomes. The suspect then fled on foot but was apprehended with the assistance of the College Station Police Department and their K9 unit, and Brazos County Constables Office Precinct 1 and Precinct 3.

The suspect's identity has not been publicly released at this time.