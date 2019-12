Drivers are experiencing some delays Saturday afternoon in Bryan.

Around 3 p.m. first responders were on scene of a vehicle rollover accident.

It was on Highway 6 across from Furniture Row and the Sterling Vehicle Dealership in Bryan.

Main lanes of Highway 6 were still open but traffic was crawling in the northbound lanes of the access road. KBTX has left a message with Bryan Police for more details about the crash.