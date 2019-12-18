VeoRide bikes will stay at Texas A&M... but with new rules in place

Texas A&M Transportation Services has agreed to renew the contract with VeoRide but with new requirements in place for users.

Those new requirements will include a “lock-to-a-rack” system for securing the bikes before ending a trip, a revised and smaller geofence that includes campus only (including Park West and Century Square), and increased fine structure for violations, such as parking bikes in an inappropriate manner.

Additional bikes will be added to the fleet as updates are made with the new locking features, according to Transportation Services.

Several hundred bikes will be available for the start of the spring semester. The goal is to return the fleet to its previous operational size.