VeoRide says it's working on modifications to keep bike service in Aggieland

VeoRide representatives say they're working on system modifications to keep the bike share program in Aggieland.

Texas A&M Transportation Services announced the contract with VeoRide was ending on December 31 and would likely not be renewed because of things like unsafe bike antics and bikes blocking sidewalk access.

Monday night a VeoRide representative told KBTX they are working on modifications to their system in order to curb misuse.

"VeoRide remains strongly committed to continue working effectively with university officials to provide this widely used last mile transportation option to the more than 40,000 unique riders at

Texas A&M who depend on our shared bikes to get to and from buses and classes," said VeoRide President, Edwin Tan. "We have been actively collaborating with campus transportation administrators over the past several weeks to implement new ways to insure the bikes are properly parked and ready for the riders who need them."