Veteran journalist Maria Elena Salinas speaks to Aggies, community members

Award-winning journalist and CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas spent some time in Aggieland this week.

Wednesday evening she spoke to hundreds of Aggies and other community members at a special event.

It was hosted by Women of ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals for America) as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

The veteran journalist spent decades reporting and anchoring for Univision. She left the network in 2017 and has worked on other projects since then, including serving as host of "The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas," a crime series for Investigation Discovery.

In July, she joined CBS News as a contributor.

Salinas talked about how she got into journalism and her experience as one of the most famous Latina journalists. She encouraged the students to remember who they are and where they come from.

"Whenever you feel like you don't belong, just think of your story. We have a story that is worth remembering. We have a story that is worth embracing and we have a story that is worth telling," Salinas told the audience.

The students with ALPFA were excited to host the historic event with such a well-known speaker. They reached out to Salinas on LinkedIn and invited her to visit Texas A&M.

"We hope that with our speaker Maria Elena we can spread awareness of some of the struggles that the Hispanic community, especially Latinas face, and how they can overcome them and understand that there are people there who support them and that they are not alone," said Julieta Munoz, ALPFA Vice President of Internal Affairs.

