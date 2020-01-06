Veteran unemployment on the rise in Brazos Valley

Thousands of veterans call the Brazos Valley home after leaving the military, but many of them have a hard time adjusting back to civilian life, especially when it comes to landing a job.

“The veterans, we’re normal. We’re normal people, we don’t like labels, and we just want to be treated with the same respect. That’s all,” said Army veteran Daniel Sterling.

Sterling worked in communications in the Army for eight years, but he’s had trouble adapting to civilian life.

“When I got out of the military, I had no clue what my job was going to be,” Sterling said.

He's had side jobs, but Sterling has been unemployed for nearly a year.

“When you get out, you want to be able to do what you’re comfortable with and what you have been trained to do,” Sterling continued. "Unfortunately, there aren’t a whole lot of jobs in the civilian world that are equal to what the military does.”

At a job fair in November, 41 were employers were looking for new employees at Brazos Valley Council of Governments. Nearly 50 vets were trying to fill those spots.

Businesses like Avinext say they know there’s a stigma surrounding hiring vets, but not at their company.

“They just do a very, very good job and it’s never been a problem for us,” said Tim Rhome, the General Manager at Avinext.

Rhome says over 10% of Avinext’s workforce is veterans.

“We have found that, especially on our AV crew, they are really good with their hands. They know how to work hard and they have good leadership skills,” Rhome said.

National veteran unemployment is up to 3.4%, which is a slight increase from 2018.

Locally, there are 280 vets actively looking for jobs through WorkInTexas.com. However, there are likely more who don’t know about available resources.

Veterans like Sterling are hoping to land a job that gives them stability and a place to feel important again.

“We’re human, we’re smart, we’re dedicated, we’re structured and you want that, I think, in a business,” Sterling said.

Texas Workforce Commission at BVCOG says if veterans are looking for a job, they recommend signing up at WorkinTexas.com. Veterans can view a comprehensive online job bank. The website can be found in the Related Links section on this page.