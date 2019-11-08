Veterans Day events happening across BCS

Veterans Day is Monday, November 11 and our community has a list of events you can attend to honor our heroes.

Brazos Valley Wreaths Across America will be helping place flags at veterans graves at cemeteries in Bryan College Station throughout the weekend.

Sam Houston Elementary is having a Veterans Day Honor Parade in front of the school starting at 7:30 a.m.

American Legion Post 159 is having their Annual Joint Veterans Day Ceremonyceremony at 11 a.m. on Sunday at 101 Waco St., Bryan. Entertainment will be provided by the Brazos Valley Community Band directed by Army Veteran Elmer Jackson. The keynote speaker is Texas Army National Guard Brigadier General Bentley Nettles. The public is invited to attend.

The Blinn College District will commemorate Veterans Day with an appreciation luncheon for veterans and active duty service members on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11:30 a.m. in the Blinn-Bryan Campus Student Center. The event is part of Blinn’s “Honoring Our Bravest” series and will be hosted in Room F-120. Featured speakers include Steve Jimenez, co-founder of the Veteran App, and Luke Shanks, a Captain in the U.S. Army National Guard Finance Corps.

The Texas A&M University and Brazos Valley communities are invited to join the Corps of Cadets on the Corps Memorial Plaza on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m. in the north end of the Quadrangle for a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony in honor of U.S. military veterans.

There will be an annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. Activities will commence with a reading of military veteran names recently added to the memorial Wall of Honor, rifle salute, taps and more.

For more events happening on Veterans Day, visit our Community Calendar, check your local school, churches or the American Legion Post 159 website that can be found in the Related Links section.