Veterans Day events in Bryan/College Station

“Today is November 11th, said Gerry Hince of the American Legion. “It’s the day set aside once a year. Eleventh Hour. Eleventh Day. Eleventh Month. To thank men and women who served our nation that’s why it’s called Veterans Day.”

Locally in Bryan/College Station, several organizations hosted events and programs on Monday to honor our nation’s veterans.

8:15 a.m.: The National Sojourners were out at the College Station City Cemetery placing flags at veterans gravesites. According to National Sojourners Secretary Henry Hill, National Sojourners and volunteers place flags at headstones or VA footstones of veterans that have passed. “This morning we will be putting out approximately 1,000 flags,” said Hill. “Yesterday we put out a little over 200 out in the field of honor.” The organization has been putting out flags on Veterans Day and Memorial Day for over 30 years. Everyone is welcome to participate and help the National Sojourners with their efforts.

11:00 a.m.: The Earl Graham Post 159 American Legion is hosting its Veterans Day Ceremony at the American Legion Post 159, which is located at 101 Waco Street in Bryan. The event is a joint celebration with the VFW, VVA, MCL, DVA, and Submariners. The event guest speaker is General Bentley Nettles.

5:30 p.m.: The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial is hosting its Veterans Day Ceremony at the American Pavilion at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex in College Station. The program begins with the Honor Wall roll call, which are the names of the individuals who have been added to the wall this year. This year they are adding 206 names to the wall. "It's really special because if the veterans you added or military service member that you've added is living they get to stand up and be recognized when their name is called in front of everyone,” said Brazos Valley Veteran Memorial Chief Information Officer Lacey Lively. “If they are not or unable to attend, their family or friends can stand up and be recognized.” Following the Honor Wall roll call there will be performances from the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band and the Aggie Corral. The event will also feature words from NASA astronaut Dr. Nancy Currie-Gregg.

According to Lively, to add names to the Wall of Honor, people can add those who are actively serving, passed away, or a retired veteran. They also do not have to be a resident of the Brazos Valley. Entries must be completed by August, and it costs $150. The onetime fee covers lifetime maintenance and engraving.

“In a country that has a lot sometimes we take things for granted, and veterans are one of the gifts we take for granted sometimes,” said Gerry Hince. “And I say that as a wife of a veteran, as a mother of two veterans, and as a veteran. Thank me because I’ll thank you for your service.”

