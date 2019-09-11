Veterans Memorial Park remembers 9/11 victims

Veterans Memorial Park in College Station honors those who lost their lives in all American conflicts, and that includes the war on terror.

At 7:44 Wednesday morning, marking the time the first plane would have hit the first tower, there was a memorial ceremony held to remember the September 11 victims.

A wreath was placed in front of an actual beam from the rubble of the Twin Towers.

One year from now, there will be three new statues dedicated at the site.

"One a fireman and his kit ready to go, one a policeman representing first responders also, and of course we're going to have a soldier representing soldier sailors marines who have since then been fighting in this persistent time of conflict," said Randy House with the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.

The goal is to have statues for all 18 memorials at the park. The money is already in place for several more.