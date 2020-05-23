Veterans Park partially reopens ahead of Memorial Day

Veterans Park & Athletic Complex partially reopened Saturday just in time for Memorial Day.

College Station city leaders say you can now visit the park for walking, jogging, and access to Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.

On the park's opening day, Joseph and Aimee Hearn say they came out to enjoy nature, the weather, and the memorials.

"We also wanted to take advantage of the fact that we didn't think many people would be out because of the whole social distancing," said Joseph Hearn. "This is still probably the area where we'd be able to enjoy nature while still being able to keep a safe distance from people."

The city says the park's restrooms, water fountains, and athletic fields won't be open until June 1.