Video doorbell captures man masturbating outside College Station home

A College Station woman tells police she was startled when a man showed up to her door and was later caught on camera masturbating on the front porch.

19-year-old Quandree White was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

It happened at a home on Westfield Dive. According to reports, White rang the doorbell and began masturbating on the doorstep. The woman answered the door but closed it and called the police.

In the report, the victim told police she could see what White was doing on her doorbell app. The arrest record accounts for six different videos in which white is seen pleasuring himself. At one point he used his genitals to press the doorbell.

White was arrested and later taken in for a mental health evaluation. He has since been transferred to Austin.