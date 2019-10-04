Video game competition kicks off at Texas A&M

A 48-hour video game creating competition kicked off Friday at Texas A&M.

Chillennium is the largest 48-hour student-led Game Jam in the world.

Hundreds of college students from across the country and the globe traveled to Texas A&M to create new video games in only 48 hours.

In just two days, teams have to create the music, the characters and the coding to make the game playable.

This is the 5th year the Chillenium has been hosted at a&m and its also the largest attendance so far.