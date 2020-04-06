Viewers say people aren't social distancing, KBTX looked into it

Essential stores have been working to update their practices to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, KBTX continues hearing from viewers who say they don't think social distancing is being practiced.

"No, not really. It's like a normal day," Rhea Jimerson, a local shopper.

KBTX went into stores deemed essential and found non-essential aisles like clothing and electronics to be mostly empty. There were signs noting that dressing rooms would be closed.

Stores like Target, Academy Sports + Outdoor, and HEB are limiting the number of customers allowed inside. Kroger will reduce customer capacity starting Tuesday.

One customer at HEB said she noticed some aisles were crowded but avoided them.

"Some parts of the store were a little crowded. That's when I hurried and got out of the way," said Deborah Roberts.

In a press conference Monday, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he still feels like people are going out for non-essential reasons.

"I've been through Lowe's parking lot and some of the grocery stores and you still continue to see people appear to be doing things that I don't think is essential. I see them getting plants and that kind of thing," said Peters.

If you do plan on going out, Dr. Lon Young with CapRock Health says it's important to think about why.

"I think it's our duty to stop and say 'Okay, honestly, do I really need that today' or can it wait a week or two until the time frame is necessary," said Dr. Young.

Here's a look at changes stores are making:

HEB

- H-E-B has dedicated teams of Partners and COVID Action Managers in each store who are trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing procedures are properly followed.

- Floor decals are placed at checkstand lanes and store entrances to inform customers where they should stand to be able to practice proper social distancing.

-Checkstand partitions are in place as a buffer between service Partners and customers.

-At times, we will limit entry to stores via one entrance for better management of proper social distancing.

-Crowd control guidelines are in place to manage customer traffic while allowing customers to shop quickly and practice proper social distancing.

Target

-Monitoring and metering in stores

-Masks and gloves for our frontline teams

- Stopping in-store returns and exchanges for at least three weeks to

limit the number of items workers are touching

Walmart

-closing stores overnight for cleanings and restocking

-Starting Saturday, we will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

-We’ll also institute one-way movement through our aisles next week in a number of our stores, using floor markers and direction from associates. We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.

Kroger

-Kroger will reduce its maximum customer capacity in each of its stores by 50% starting Tuesday so better social distancing practices can take place.

-Some stores are experimenting with one-way aisles to see if it is an effective social distancing strategy.

