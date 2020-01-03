Vinyl sees record sales in 2019

An old-school way of listening to music continues to make a huge comeback.

Vinyl records were a huge hit in 2019. They are expected to outsell CDs for the first time since 1986.

We stopped by Curious Collections in Bryan Friday.

Staff there told us in recent weeks they were gift wrapping records leading up to Christmas. Business has not slowed down after the holidays.

"We're actually getting to a point where we're selling more vinyl than what was sold when it was the main source of music. So it's become a really trendy thing with teenagers and college students and it's a lot on social media but there are also some die-hard fans that have been listening to it their entire lives," said Dawson Mayrant, a cashier at Curious Collections.

In the last week of December, 1.24 million records were sold in a week nationwide.

That's the most since 1991.

