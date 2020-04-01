Virtual experiences you can enjoy at home

While we are under the shelter in place order, we all are starting to get a little bored of what our homes have to offer.

From live to streaming concerts to virtually exploring museums and beautiful destinations across the globe, there is a lot to do virtually from the comfort of your home. With the help of websites like Billboard, Google Arts & Culture, and Thrillist, we came up a list of unique experiences you can access virtually.

Music:

Many artists have had to cancel concerts and events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To help fans at home under shelter in place orders and/or to help past the times themselves many are putting on concerts online or on TV.

Garth Brooks and Trish Yearwood Prime-Time Special, “Garth & Trisha Live!”

-Airs Wednesday, April 1st, at 8 p.m. on KBTX.

-The couple and CBS are also donating $1 million to charities combating the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNN.

Billboard:

- Constantly updated list of live concert streams

-To view the list, CLICK HERE.

The Grammy Museum

-Throughout the month of April the Grammy museum will release digital public programs.

-Free digital content from artists like Tanya Tucker, Billie Ellish, Greta Van Fleet, Los Tigres del Norte, Brett Young, and many more.

https://www.grammy.com/grammys/news/grammy-museums-april-online-lineup-tanya-tucker-ben-platt-common-los-tigres-del-norte

Metallica Launching Weekly Online Concert Series

-Plans to post a new concert every Monday on both YouTube and Facebook pages.

-The band calls the concert series #MetallicaMondays

Museums:

Google Arts & Cultures:

Visit museums and historic sites across the globe like the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, The Palace of Versailles in France, The Acropolis Museum in Greece, The Olympic Museum in Switzerland, and many more!

-Tour online exhibits and even virtually walk the floors of the museum yourself.

-To view all the museums and collects, CLICK HERE.

Zoos & Aquariums:

Lions, tigers, bears, Oh my! Many zoos and aquariums offer the ability for you to watch live streams of their animals! Below are just a few of the many zoos and aquariums with live feeds, giving you the ability to take a virtual field trip.

Houston Zoo

-To go to Houston Zoo’s live cams, CLICK HERE.

Smithsonian’s National Zoo

-To go to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s live cams, CLICK HERE.

Georgia Aquarium

-To go to the Georgia Aquarium live cams, CLICK HERE.

San Diego Zoo

-To go to the San Diego Zoo’s live cams, CLICK HERE.

Travel:

No passport or plane ticket required! Check out these beautiful destinations across the globe through either live streams or digital educational experiences.

Japan

-To virtually visit Japan, CLICK HERE.

The Northern Lights at Churchill Northern Studies Centre

-To virtually watch the Northern Lights, CLICK HERE.

United States National Parks

To virtually visit the United States National Parks,-CLICK HERE.

See the Cherry Blossoms in Washington, D.C.

-Rotates views of DC every 60 seconds.

-To virtually see the Cherry Blossoms in Washington, D.C., CLICK HERE.