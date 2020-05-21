Virtual Poppy Wall honors fallen military heroes

The red poppy is a universal symbol of honor and remembrance for those who have fallen serving our country.

A temporary Poppy Wall of Honor installation has been on display at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for Memorial Day over the past two years, but this year the experience is going digital.

"Poppy in Memory" is a tribute to fallen military members. It offers visitors ways to learn more about Memorial Day and the sacrifices made.

There's also an option to dedicate a virtual poppy to a hero that gave their life in battle.

For more information, watch the video above or visit PoppyInMemory.com.