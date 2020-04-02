Virtual counseling being offered to first responders and medical staff

There can be a lot of stressors during a pandemic, so local pastors are stepping up to help counsel those who are on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis every single day.

Pastor Jennifer Webber at First United Methodist Church in Bryan says she has been speaking with local first responders and medical staff during this time through virtual counseling.

“Those who are getting the phone calls for help everyday, they are telling me they are sad and they are confused during this time,” said Webber.

Bryan Fire Chief Randy McGregor said it's important that the men and women of the department are both physically and mentally healthy.

“Everybody is trying to figure it out and how to deal with it most effectively. So there is a concern on all levels and it is very stressful. It is very fatiguing,” said Chief McGregor.

McGregor says that having access to a virtual counselor is a great additional source of support.

“It's important to have those resources available especially during a time like this. The job of a first responder whether you are in a pandemic situation or not it’s just extremely stressful,” said Chief McGregor.

College Station Fire Medical Director Dr. Rob Schmitt says their department is keeping a close eye on medics and firefighters during this pandemic as well.

"The paramedics are your neighbors your friends your colleagues. The fears you hear as a community at large are the same fears,” said Dr. Schmitt.

Webber says you can pick up the phone, and call and set up a virtual video conference with her, or any trusted pastor or friend. She feels the only way to get through times like this is together.

“It is okay to be angry. It is absolutely okay to cry because if we keep those emotions bottled up, as strong as a first responder might be, they aren’t going to be strong for anyone else if they cant take care of themselves,” said Webber.

