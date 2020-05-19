Virtual event benefits first responders, military, veterans

The compassion and courage our first responders and active military showcase have been highlighted during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Paying tribute to them, our veterans, their families, and the sacrifices they make has been a hallmark of Carry the Load’s annual Memorial May event, starting Thursday, April 23.

Since its founding in 2011 to honor our heroes and restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, the grassroots non-profit has raised more than $25-million to support military, veteran, and first responder needs.

Stephen Holley, the organization’s co-founder, president and CEO, joined BVTM Monday to explain Carry the Load’s mission.

“The mission is to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day by honoring and remembering our military, our veterans, our first responders, and their families, who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” Holley said.

While the actual 15,000-mile national relay and 45+ city rallies won’t take place this year due to social distancing, the ability to show support for these heroes is moving to a virtual event.

“Anyone who really wants to be part of this can still participate by going to CarryTheLoad.org and they can participate by submitting videos of themselves,” said Retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Elliott.

“They can provide some financial contribution and J.P. Morgan Chase will match that up to $100,000,” Elliott said.

Marked with clickable flags, an interactive map following each route honors a hero of the day in communities covering 45 states across the country. The virtual routes begin April 23 and converge in Dallas over Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s been phenomenal to see the growth,” Holley said.

You can participate in the virtual Carry the Load by following the interactive map as the relay travels more than 15,000 miles. You can register a team and fundraise, too.

