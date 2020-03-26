Virtual science fair offers kids of all ages a ‘socially distant’ school staple

With cafeteria science fairs canceled across the U.S., three science education companies are coming together to offer a virtual opportunity for students.

“We were just talking about it as a team the other day, and we said that we really need to do something to help these parents who are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my kids are at home—what can I do with them?’” said C.J. Hankins with Magical Microbes.

Thus, an idea was formed. Now, Magical Microbes, based in College Station, is teaming up with H-TEC Education and Fuel Cell Store to present the first Social Distance Science Fair.

“What these kids are doing is they’re doing a project just like a normal science fair, and then they’re going to email us their submission,” said Hankins, who says the presentation format can be anything from a video of the student presenting the experiment to a series of slides—or any other creative way the child thinks of.

Kids 18 and younger are eligible for the competition. The projects will be separated into three age groups to be judged.

The science fair has a theme, as well. Hankins says all projects must have a renewable energy focus.

“Hydrogen fuel cells, solar power, wind power, hydropower” said Hankins. “At Magical Microbes, we have a different take, and they’re called microbial fuel cells. You can actually make electricity from the dirt all around you.”

The deadline to submit your science fair project is Apr. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

See the related links for all submission details.

