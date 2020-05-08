Home care provider Visiting Angels gives away meals to first responders

With COVID-19 requiring so much from local first responders, the in-home care provider, Visiting Angels, decided to take the initiative to make their gratitude known to these men and women.

On Friday morning, the Visiting Angels team was prepared to give away 200 lunches in drive-thru fashion. All those who attended the drive-thru were given a beverage, chips, and a pulled-pork sandwich, prepared by the staff.

For Director of Patient Care Claudia Massie, this initiative was about reciprocating the support that the first responders have shown our community.

“This is Nurses Week [and] we also wanted to give back to our first responders and those that are actually responding to the calls and getting out there and taking care of our community," said Massie. "We thought what a great way to do it but giving out food?"

Visiting Angels currently has two local paramedics serving on staff.

