Visitor policy at CHI St. Joseph Health facilities enhanced

CHI St. Joseph Health facilities is enhancing their visitor policy to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately across all CHI St. Joseph facilities:

-Visiting hours are from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m.

- Visitors of non-isolation patients will be limited to one (1) adult visitor per patient per day

- Visitors of patients in isolation:

-Will be limited to one (1) adult visitor per patient per day & instructed not to leave; once they leave, they cannot return.

-Will be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

-Will be instructed not to visit common areas (cafeterias, waiting rooms, lobbies, gift shop, etc…).

-Signage on the patient’s door will indicate if they are in isolation.

-Visitors will be screened for risk of infection and/or coronavirus infection/exposure.

-Visitors that are sick will not be allowed to enter the facility unless seeking care.

-No children will be allowed to enter the hospital other than for seeking care.

-Visitors will not be allowed to visit a suspected or positive COVID-19 patient.

CHI St. Joseph Health facilities will also be limiting the number of entry points. This will help in screening visitors entering the hospital. Only visitors not ill will be allowed unless seeking care. Additionally, depending on the condition of the patient they are visiting, individuals may be asked to wear a mask, gown or gloves.

Facilities impacted by the modified visitor policy are CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital, CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital, CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital, CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital and CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital