Visitors flock to Lake Bryan as it reopens after two months

Lake Bryan has officially reopened after being shut down for nearly two months due to social distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors made their way to the lake Saturday, but it wasn’t the exact same way they remember it. Now, there are guidelines posted at the front gates asking visitors to have groups no larger than five, social distance from others, and recommending the use of a face mask.

Bryan resident Bret Dark met up with family and friends at Lake Bryan Saturday for a chance to enjoy some sun. He says his crew made sure to abide by the new recommendations.

“We are staying with our group and not getting too close to other folks," said Dark, "and we do have our facemasks."

Park officials say they are staying in line with state guidelines, but they also say that those state guidelines are changing often.

For now, the lake is only open for daytime use; no overnight camping is allowed.

Furthermore, kayak and paddleboard rentals are also allowed, but visitors are asked to abide by social distancing guidelines while enjoying them.

Dark says that even though there are guidelines, he is just happy to spend his day outdoors.

“It is nice to spend time with family and friends--at a distance of course--but just to get some fresh air and sunshine and not be inside the house like we have been for the last month and a half,” Dark said.

As College Station resident Garrett Hancock finishes up a morning of fishing at Lake Bryan, he says that he is happy to be back outside trying out new hobbies.

“Now that we are starting to grab back some normalcy, it's nice because we might make a few new traditions out of all of this,” Hancock said.

Visitors were swimming, jet skiing, boating, and fishing, and say that with the lake now open, they are eager to get back to a new normal.

“We’ve got to get back to normal at some point, and now is as good of a time as any,” said Dark.

