Voices for Children Superhero Run is next weekend

Grab your favorite superhero cape because it's almost time for the 3rd annual BCS Superhero Run.

Shane Phelps with Voices for Children joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday with details about the fundraiser.

It starts at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Lake Walk Town Center.

There will be a 1K and 5K, along with a post-race dance bash, food trucks, costume contest and more.

Proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, which trains and supports community volunteers to be the voice for children in court, in schools, at home, and in the community.

For more information, call (979) 822-9700 or go to vfcbrazos.org.